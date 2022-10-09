AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 6

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 6 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 6

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

25 James Madison Dukes 5-0 (NR)

24 Illinois Fighting Illini 5-1 117 (NR)

T22 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 150 (13)

T22 Texas Longhorns 4-2 150 (NR)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 257 (24)

20 Utah Utes 4-2 328 (11)

19 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 328 (19)

18 Syracuse Orange 5-0 393 (22)

17 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 559 (20)

16 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 589 (23)

15 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 746 (14)

14 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 748 (15)

13 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 819 (17)

12 Oregon Ducks 5-1 893 (12)

11 UCLA Bruins 6-0 907 (18)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 974 (10)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 1061 (9)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 1040 (9)

7 USC Trojans 6-0 1214 (6)

6 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 1132 (8)

5 Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1319 (4)

4 Clemson Tigers 6-0 1348 (5)

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 1489 11 1st place votes (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 1507 20 1st place votes (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 1535 32 1st place votes (2)

