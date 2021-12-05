AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Final Regular Season

Blue and Gold

News broke on Wednesday night that Marcus Freeman would be Notre Dame’s next head coach and that Tommy Rees and John McNulty would remain in South Bend as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, respectively. This was huge news to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic quarterback and Notre Dame commit Steve Angeli. One of the many reasons that he initially committed to the Fighting Irish on March 4 of this year was his relationship with Rees, and McNulty was Rutgers’ offensive coordinator when the Scarlet Knights offered him a scholarship back on June 22, 2019.