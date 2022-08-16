Texas Football: Open practice could provide a view of position battles

Associated Press

Three weeks after having an appendectomy, Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp with an eye toward getting ready for the regular-season opener next month. “The seven-on-sevens are more just mentally getting back in the groove of things, the timing of the throws, the accuracy, going against the defense and trying to see some of the disguises,” Coach Zac Taylor said before practice Monday. “I got a chance to see him throw the ball farther than I’d seen him throw (Sunday),” Taylor said.