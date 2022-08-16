Texas Football: Open practice could provide a view of position battles
Fans will have an in-person preview of the Texas football team tonight.
As the season approaches, College Wire Regional Editor Patrick Conn ranks his top 12 head coaches in college football for 2022.
Recent injuries all but guarantee at least one freshman will start the season opener.
ACA's Avery Stuart is committed to Kentucky football and is No. 4 in the Montgomery Advertiser’s Fab Five this year.
Another college football preseason poll has Alabama as the preseason No. 1 team in the country.
San Jose State vs Portland State game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 1
Steve Sarkisian provided an injury update on several players.
"When the time is right, we’ll have him back on our team.”
Baron Browning set to break out for Broncos #GoBucks
Three weeks after having an appendectomy, Joe Burrow is fully participating in training camp with an eye toward getting ready for the regular-season opener next month. “The seven-on-sevens are more just mentally getting back in the groove of things, the timing of the throws, the accuracy, going against the defense and trying to see some of the disguises,” Coach Zac Taylor said before practice Monday. “I got a chance to see him throw the ball farther than I’d seen him throw (Sunday),” Taylor said.
San Diego State's top linebacker is the sixth Aztec on this year's preseason countdown of the Mountain West's best.
Aggies' starting quarterback named ESPN's most important player
Jon Daniels says all the right things, but the state of this team after firing the manager is his doing.
The Giants are on the outside looking in to the NL Wild Card race, but they haven't thrown in the towel just yet.
The Mountain West's premier tackling machine is the next athlete on our preseason countdown of the conference's best.
The preseason AP Top 25 poll for the 2022 college football season has been released, and a top five team could be coming to Boston College in early October.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the top seed at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason. Rafael Nadal is No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz No. 2
Michigan's expectations for rising sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin are high this season, almost as high as Bufkin's expectations are for himself. Speaking with reporters this week, Wolverines' head coach Juwan Howard was asked about Bufkin and acknowledged that the young guard has a big opportunity ahead of him and he could have a similar trajectory of many players in his position. "I've seen a ton of growth in Kobe," Howard said.