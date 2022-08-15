AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Preseason 2022

Where do all the top teams rank in the preseason AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2022 AP Top 25 Preseason College Football Poll

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in final 2021 rankings.

Others Receiving Votes Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas State 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1

25 BYU Cougars 234 (19)

24 Houston Cougars 263 (17)

23 Cincinnati Bearcats 265 (4)

22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 303 (15)

21 Ole Miss Rebels 324 (11)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 332 (19)

19 Arkansas Razorbacks 348 (21)

18 Wisconsin Badgers 365 (NR)

17 Pitt Panthers 383 (13)

16 Miami Hurricanes 476 (NR)

15 Michigan State Spartans 631 (9)

14 USC Trojans 711 (NR)

13 NC State Wolfpack 752 (20)

12 Oklahoma State Cowboys 814 (7)

11 Oregon Ducks 831 (22)

10 Baylor Bears 884 (5)

9 Oklahoma Sooners 956 (10)

8 Michigan Wolverines 1203 (3)

7 Utah Utes 1209 (12)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1212 (NR)

5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1242 (8)

4 Clemson Tigers 1292 (14)

3 Georgia Bulldogs 1455, 3 1st place (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 1507, 6 1st place (6)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1566, 54 1st place (2)

