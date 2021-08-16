AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Preseason 2021

Where do all the top teams rank in the preseason AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll

Click each team for the CFN 2021 preview.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in final 2020 AP rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, NC State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, BYU 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

25. Arizona State Sun Devils 125 (NR)

24. Utah Utes 176 (NR)

22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 232 (14)

21. Texas Longhorns 350 (19)

20. Washington Huskies 449 (NR)

19. Penn State Nittany Lions 456 (NR)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 513 (16)

17. Indiana Hoosiers 549 (12)

16. LSU Tigers 631 (NR)

14. Miami Hurricanes 663 (22)

13. Florida Gators 728 (13)

12. Wisconsin Badgers 743 (NR)

11. Oregon Ducks 968 (NR)

– CFN Preview 2021: All 130 Team Previews

10. North Carolina Tar Heels 999 (18)

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1009 (5)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 1014 (8)

7. Iowa State Cyclones 1160 (9)

– CFN 2021 Preseason Rankings 1-130

5. Georgia Bulldogs 1364, 3 1st place votes (7)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1393, 1 1st place vote (2)

3. Clemson Tigers 1447, 6 1st place votes (3)

2. Oklahoma Sooners 1462, 6 1st place votes (6)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1548, 47 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings