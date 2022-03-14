AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Rankings: Final Regular Season

TheStreet.com

When those big winter storms or blazing hot summer temperatures knock out power for miles around, where can you turn if you don't have a power generator handy? Electric vehicles have not been an option, unless an EV owner wanted to take a chance on having their car's warranty revoked by making some electrical adjustments to their vehicle. Tesla warranties state that vehicle damage or malfunction caused by "using the vehicle as a stationary power source" would not be covered by the vehicle's warranty and could void the warranty, according to an Electrek report.