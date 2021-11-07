AP Top 25: Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 spot, Michigan State falls to No. 8

Michigan State dropped down to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after falling on the road to unranked Purdue on Saturday.

MSU was No. 5 in last week’s poll but fell 40-29 to the upset-minded Boilermakers. The Spartans were No. 3 in the most-recent College Football Playoff rankings and could be set to fall from the top four following Saturday’s loss.

The updated CFP rankings will be revealed Tuesday night and the team that lands at the No. 2 spot is one of the more intriguing storylines in the lead-up.

In the AP poll, the top four did not change. Georgia stayed at No. 1 and Cincinnati — who needed a late goal-line stand to potentially avoid overtime with Tulsa — barely edged out Alabama for the No. 2 spot. The Bearcats, however, were No. 6 in the CFP rankings and could slip further after a spotty performance against a Tulsa team that is now 3-6.

Alabama, who had troubles of its own in a home win over LSU, is No. 3 in the AP poll and Oklahoma remained at No. 4. Alabama was the CFP committee’s No. 2 team; Oklahoma was down at No. 8.

Oregon moved up two spots to No. 5, mirroring its position in the CFP rankings. The Ducks are one spot ahead of No. 6 Ohio State.

The top 10 was rounded out by No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

Purdue defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell celebrates a sack during the second half of the Boilermakers' upset of Michigan State. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Further down the list, Wake Forest fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after suffering its first loss of the season. The Demon Deacons are now ranked behind two two-loss SEC teams — No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 12 Ole Miss. Another team that fell in the rankings was Baylor, who is now down four spots to No. 18 following a home loss to TCU.

UTSA, now 9-0 after blowing out UTEP on Saturday night, moved up one spot to No. 15. The Roadrunners were not ranked in the first CFP rankings.

Additionally, No. 20 Wisconsin, No. 21 N.C. State and No. 25 Pittsburgh are now all ranked after being unranked a week ago.

Full AP Top 25: