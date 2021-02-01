AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois up 7 spots; Ohio State, Purdue leap

Top 25 rankings: Illinois' win over Iowa pays big dividends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Statement made on the court? Statement made in the AP Top 25.

Illinois did well on both sides of that equation. Their solid victory over top 10 foe Iowa helped boost their ranking by seven spots. They’re now No. 12 in the new poll, released Monday.

Ohio State also surged after wins over Penn State and Michigan State last week. The Buckeyes are No. 7. Purdue also entered the Top 25 for the first time this season (No. 24).

Florida and undefeated Drake also are new to the poll this week.

Here are the rest of this week’s rankings:

READ: AP Top 25 basketball rankings: Illinois up 7 spots; Ohio State, Purdue leap

Download

Download MyTeams Today!