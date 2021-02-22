AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois No. 5, Big 10 has 4 teams in top 10

Top 25 rankings: Illinois, Big 10 dominant near top of poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

High five, Illinois fans.

Illinois chimes in at No. 5 for the second consecutive week on the newly-released AP Top 25 college basketball poll, issued Monday morning. Ayo Dosunmu is a large reason the Illini have ascended to elite status this season. He captured his second triple-double of the season last week, notching 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Minnesota.

Iowa, part of five Big Ten teams in the poll, moves into the top 10 (No. 9) along with Michigan (No. 3) and Ohio State (No. 4). Gonzaga and Baylor remain 1-2.

There were no major shakeups within the Top 25, including no new teams added this week. Loyola, after a thrilling win over Valparaiso, moves up one spot to No. 21.

Here are the rest of this week’s rankings:

