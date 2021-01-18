Top 25 rankings: Illinois, Ohio State on roller coaster ride originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The roller coaster ride continues for a few Big Ten teams. Ohio State and Minnesota are riding high. Illinois? Not so much.

Illinois fell to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll Monday while Ohio State (No. 15) and Minnesota (No. 17) both moved up six spots. Michigan (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 10) remained in the top ten.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova continue to hold serve on the top three spots, respectively. Iowa moved up a spot to No. 4.

Alabama (No. 18) and UCLA (No. 24) are the two newcomers this week.

Here are the rest of this week’s rankings:

READ: AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois plunges; Minnesota, Ohio State rise

Download

Download MyTeams Today!