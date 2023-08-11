AP Top 25 ballot: Only thing stopping Georgia is Kirby Smart ignoring off-field problems

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the fast lane to become the first team in the modern era to three-peat.

And the only thing stopping Georgia from back-to-back-to-back titles is Georgia ... and a coach who has put winning above safety when it comes to the biggest problem facing his team.

His players' need for speed.

With another stacked team and a forgiving schedule, the Bulldogs are a consensus favorite to win college football's final four-team playoff before the 12-team postseason starts next year.

None of that will matter, though, if Kirby Smart continues to allow his players to get away with racing through the streets of Athens and endangering themselves and others.

At least a dozen Georgia football players have been charged with speeding or reckless driving since the January accident that resulted in the deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Police say LeCroy was racing Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter, both driving SUVs, and traveling more than 100 mph when the vehicle crashed into a power pole. Toxicology reports indicated LeCroy was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) celebrates coach Kirby Smart after winning the Bulldogs defeated TCU in the College Football Playoff championship game at SoFi Stadium.

You would think Smart would have understood the gravity of the situation then. But very little has changed when it comes to his players putting the pedal to the metal and Smart said in June the program is "constantly looking and searching" for ways to solve the problem.

"I'll be the first to admit we haven't solved that issue or problem," Smart said.

In other words: Still "looking and searching" while making sure he does nothing to hurt the team's chances of winning, like suspending or dismissing players.

Here's hoping we reach the Jan. 8 title game in Houston without another accident involving a Georgia football player.

The Post's preseason Top 25:

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs had 15 players drafted by NFL teams in the spring of 2022 and responded by going 15-0. With their depth, no one is concerned another 10 were taken this year.

The NCAA decided Jim Harbaugh would miss the first four games. It's the last four, including playoffs, that will matter most.

Ryan Day has lost four games the last two years, half of those to Michigan. And they were not close. This year's game is in Ann Arbor.

Brian Kelly told supporters, "I love beating Alabama." He's 1-0 vs. Tide. But he's 0-1 vs. FSU. The Tigers and Seminoles meet in season opener Sept. 3 in Orlando.

5. Florida State

Expectations are high once again for the Seminoles. Lots of returning talent, headed by QB and West Palm Beach native Jordan Travis and DE Jared Verse, could mean return to the playoffs. Huge opener vs. LSU.

6. Alabama

Nick Saban was not happy with the quarterback play in the spring. Finding a steady QB is paramount and would help overcome the loss of about a dozen starters.

Nittany Lions will rely on Manny Diaz's defense. If Penn State does something it has not in six years, beat a top 10 team (0-10), making playoff for the first time is possible.

Huskies have one huge advantage over USC in the teetering Pac-12; they have a solid defense. And Michael Pennix is the second best QB in the conference.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton is seen during Tennessee Football Media Day, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The Vols clearly are best team in SEC East not named Georgia. Pahokee native Joe Milton now can show off his rocket arm as the starting QB.

10. Clemson

QB Cade Klubnik was brilliant in ACC title game, cringe-worthy in Orange Bowl. With another stout defense, the Tigers' success depends on Klubnik.

11. USC

Lincoln Riley put together an explosive offense led by Heisman Trophy winner, QB Caleb Williams. The defense, though, was astoundingly bad.

Texas is in position to say goodbye to the Big 12 with its first title since 2009. One of the top OLs in nation will help QB Quinn Ewers.

13. Notre Dame

A team returning 16 starters and with a strong defense landed the biggest impact player out of the transfer portal, QB Sam Hartman from Wake Forest.

Dan Lanning overhauled his roster even after winning 10 games. QB Bo Nix will be better in second year in Eugene, but defense must improve.

Luke Fickell took Cincinnati to the playoffs in 2021 and now takes over a program that underachieved last two years. The Badgers should be in the Big Ten title game.

16. Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher was pointing to this year after three straight top 10 recruiting classes (2020-22). Last year's 5-7 record adds to the pressure.

Big 12's worst nightmare: Texas-Oklahoma in the title game. That's likely with improved defense, former UCF quarterback QB Dillon Gabriel in his second year at Oklahoma.

18. Utah

Healthy Cam Rising is crucial as the QB recovers from a torn ACL. Schedule is the most difficult in Pac-12. Third straight conference title will be tough.

Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark outscored the Hawkeyes football team by more than 10 points per game last year. Transfer QB Cade McNamara will help that offense.

20. Oregon State

Beavers counting on DJ Uiagalelei reaching potential after uneven three years at Clemson. They do not play USC, but finish with games at Washington, Oregon.

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws during the first quarter of the ACC Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC lost its last four games, three by eight total points, last season. ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye returns, but the defense must improve in coordinator Gene Chizik's second year.

22. Kansas State

Defending Big 12 champions return strong OL and QB Will Howard, who took over midway through last year. Defense is inexperienced.

23. University of Texas-San Antonio

UTSA is the best of the six teams jumping to the AAC from Conference USA. An offense tanked 13th in nation last year returns eight starters.

Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec (BC) must stay healthy for Pitt to make a run in the ACC. Early schedule works in Panthers' favor before facing Notre Dame, FSU in consecutive weeks.

Lane Kiffin added a bunch of transfers, along with defensive coordinator Pete Golding from Alabama. Ole Miss has two capable QBs and one of best running games in the country.

