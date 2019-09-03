AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up to No. 10 in rankings after win over Oregon

While there was plenty of madness in the first week of the college football season, it didn’t result in much significant movement in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Predictably, the biggest move was made by Auburn after its dramatic last-minute victory over Oregon. The Tigers, No. 16 in the preseason poll, jumped up to No. 10 while the Ducks fell from No. 11 to No. 16.

The top seven of the rankings stayed the same, with Clemson holding the top spot and Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan rounding out spots No. 2 through No. 7. Clemson got 54 first-place votes while Alabama received eight.

Florida, No. 8 in the preseason poll, dropped to No. 11 after its ugly Week 0 victory over Miami. Florida’s fall allowed Notre Dame and Texas to each move up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Wisconsin, after its road shutout win over USF, jumped up two spots to No. 17. Boise State, after being unranked in the preseason, is now No. 24 following its comeback win over Florida State in Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, Iowa State fell from No. 21 to No. 25 after barely beating FCS Northern Iowa at home. ISU is tied with Nebraska at No. 25.

Auburn jumped up to No. 10 after beating Oregon on Saturday night. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here is the full Top 25:

Clemson

Alabama

Georgia

Oklahoma

Ohio State

LSU

Michigan

Notre Dame

Texas

Auburn

Florida

Texas A&M

Utah

Washington

Penn State

Oregon

Wisconsin

UCF

Michigan State

Iowa

Syracuse

Washington State

Stanford

Boise State

Nebraska/Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1

