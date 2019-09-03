AP Top 25: Auburn jumps up to No. 10 in rankings after win over Oregon
While there was plenty of madness in the first week of the college football season, it didn’t result in much significant movement in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Predictably, the biggest move was made by Auburn after its dramatic last-minute victory over Oregon. The Tigers, No. 16 in the preseason poll, jumped up to No. 10 while the Ducks fell from No. 11 to No. 16.
The top seven of the rankings stayed the same, with Clemson holding the top spot and Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and Michigan rounding out spots No. 2 through No. 7. Clemson got 54 first-place votes while Alabama received eight.
Florida, No. 8 in the preseason poll, dropped to No. 11 after its ugly Week 0 victory over Miami. Florida’s fall allowed Notre Dame and Texas to each move up a spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
Wisconsin, after its road shutout win over USF, jumped up two spots to No. 17. Boise State, after being unranked in the preseason, is now No. 24 following its comeback win over Florida State in Tallahassee.
Meanwhile, Iowa State fell from No. 21 to No. 25 after barely beating FCS Northern Iowa at home. ISU is tied with Nebraska at No. 25.
Here is the full Top 25:
Clemson
Alabama
Georgia
Oklahoma
Ohio State
LSU
Michigan
Notre Dame
Texas
Auburn
Florida
Texas A&M
Utah
Washington
Penn State
Oregon
Wisconsin
UCF
Michigan State
Iowa
Syracuse
Washington State
Stanford
Boise State
Nebraska/Iowa State
Others receiving votes:
Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1
