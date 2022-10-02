AP Top 25: Alabama moves past Georgia to No. 1, Kansas ranked for first time since 2009

Let’s all welcome Kansas to the Top 25. It’s been a long wait.

After improving to 5-0 with a 14-11 victory over Iowa State on Saturday, the Jayhawks came in at No. 19 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25. It marks the first time Kansas is ranked in college football since 2009.

KU previously picked up wins over West Virginia, Houston and Duke and now has a marquee home game against TCU next Saturday. TCU, now 4-0 after upsetting Oklahoma in blowout fashion, also made its 2022 debut in the rankings at No. 17.

In addition to Kansas and TCU, UCLA and Syracuse are new additions to the rankings as well. UCLA, after a big win over Washington on Friday night, came in at No. 18 while Syracuse is No. 22.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Reed/Hoffmann)

Alabama moves past Georgia, now No. 1 in rankings

In other notable news, Alabama and Georgia switched places atop the poll. Alabama moved up to No. 1 after an impressive road win over Arkansas. Georgia was nearly upset by Missouri but scored a late touchdown to win 26-22 and stay undefeated. The Bulldogs subsequently dropped to No. 2.

Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and USC all stayed in the same spots at Nos. 3 through 6. Oklahoma State, following a nice road win over Baylor, moved up two spots to No. 7. Ole Miss moved up five spots to No. 9 after beating Kentucky. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 8 Tennessee and No. 10 Penn State. Kentucky fell from No. 7 to No. 13.

Two teams that made big moves in the rankings are Wake Forest and Kansas State. Wake had a convincing road win over Florida State and jumped seven spots to No. 15. K-State, meanwhile, moved up five spots to No. 20 following a win over Texas Tech.

Among teams still ranked, Washington tied with Kentucky for the biggest drop in the Top 25. Both teams fell six spots — Kentucky from No. 7 to No. 13 and Washington from No. 15 to No. 21.

Seven teams dropped out of the rankings after losses — Baylor (16), Texas A&M (17), Oklahoma (18), Arkansas (20), Minnesota (21), Florida State (23) and Pitt (24).

Below is the full Top 25: