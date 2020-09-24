AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

Sportlight for week'' �Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Sept. 27

1894 - Aqueduct Race Track opens its doors. The building is torn down in 1955 and the new Aqueduct reopens on Sept. 14, 1959.

1947 - Armed, then the world's leading money-winning thoroughbred, meets 1946 Kentucky Derby winner Assault in the first $100,000 winner-take-all match race, held at Belmont Park. Armed earns an easy victory over Assault, who was not in peak racing condition.

1950 - Ezzard Charles wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Joe Louis at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.

1975 - Kansas quarterback Nolan Cromwell rushes for an NCAA record 294 yards in a 20-0 victory over Oregon State.

1992 - World champion Nigel Mansell sets a single-season victory record, leading from start to finish in the Portuguese Grand Prix for his ninth win of the Formula One season.

1998 - Mark McGwire gives baseball a new magic number, hitting two homers to reach No. 70 in the St. Louis Cardinals' season finale against Montreal. It's McGwire's fifth homer in the season-ending, three-game series. McGwire's 70th and final home run of the season was a line shot over the left-field wall on a first-pitch fastball from Carl Pavano in the seventh.

2000 - The Women's British Open is elevated to major championship status on the LPGA Tour, replacing the du Maurier Classic. The other majors are the Nabisco Championship, the LPGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

2003 - B.J. Symons of Texas Tech throws for 661 yards - a school and Big 12 record - and six touchdowns, in the Red Raiders' 49-45 win over Mississippi.

2009 - Japan's Kimiko Date Krumm becomes the oldest winner of a WTA Tour tournament since Billie Jean King in 1983. Date Krumm, who turns 39 on Sept. 28, beats second-seeded Anabel Medina Garrigues 6-3, 6-3 for the Korea Open title. King was 39 years, 7 months, 23 days when she won at Birmingham, England.

2009 - With rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way, Detroit ends a 19-game losing streak with a 19-14 victory over the Washington Redskins. The Lions had not won since Dec. 23, 2007, and their skid matched the second longest in NFL history.

2009 - New England beats Atlanta 26-10 for the 16th straight regular-season victory of the NFC. It's the longest steak any team has posted against the opposite conference since the 1970 merger.

2014 - Watson Brown becomes the first head coach in NCAA history to lose 200 games when Tennessee Tech dropped a 50-7 decision to Northern Iowa. Amos Alonzo Stagg had held the record since 1946, going 314-199-35 in 57 seasons. Brown is 128-200-1 in 30 seasons as head coach.

2018 - Jared Goff passes for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns, winning a scintillating duel with his Minnesota counterpart Kirk Cousins and leading the unbeaten Los Angeles Rams to a 38-31 victory over the Vikings. Cousins passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Sept. 28

1920 - A Chicago grand jury indicts eight members of the Chicago White Sox on charges of fixing the 1919 World Series, known as the ''Black Sox Scandal.'' White Sox owner Charles Comiskey immediately suspends the eight players.

1940 - Bud Brennan, a spectator at Memorial Stadium, races out of the stands and attempts to tackle Michigan's Tom Harmon at the 3-yard line. Harmon easily evades Brennan and completes an 86-yard touchdown run, his third return for a touchdown, in a 41-0 rout of California.

1951 - Norm Van Brocklin of Los Angeles throws for an NFL-record 554 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 54-14 rout of the New York Yankees. Elroy Hirsch catches four of the touchdown passes and finishes with 173 yards receiving and teammate Tom Fears has 162 yards receiving.

1964 - Australia beats the Unites States 3-2 to win the Davis Cup, the first time it's played on clay courts.

1968 - The Atlanta Chiefs beat the San Diego Toros 3-0 to win the first NASL championship.

1969 - Minnesota's Joe Kapp throws for 449 yards and ties an NFL record with seven touchdown passes to give the Vikings a 52-14 victory over the Baltimore Colts.

1976 - Muhammad Ali wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Ken Norton at Yankee Stadium in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.

1979 - Larry Holmes knocks out Earnie Shavers in the 11th round at Las Vegas to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

