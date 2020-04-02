AP-Sportlight

Spokane (AP) -- April 4

1937 - Byron Nelson shoots a 283 to win the Masters by two strokes over Ralph Guldahl.

1938 - Henry Picard beats Ralph Guldahl and Harry Cooper by two strokes to capture the Masters.

1983 - Lorenzo Charles scores on a dunk after Derek Whittenburg's 35-foot desperation shot falls short to give North Carolina State a 54-52 triumph over Houston in the NCAA championship.

1986 - Edmonton's Wayne Gretzky breaks his own NHL single-season points record with three assists to increase his total to 214. He scored 212 points in 1981-82.

1987 - New York's Denis Potvin, the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history, scores his 1,000th point.

1988 - Danny Manning scores 31 points and grabs 18 rebounds as Kansas wins its second NCAA championship with an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma.

1993 - Sheryl Swoopes shatters the women's championship game record by scoring 47 points to lead Texas Tech to an 84-82 victory over Ohio State.

1993 - Mario Andretti, at 53, wins the Valvoline 200 in Phoenix to become the oldest driver to win an Indy car race and the first driver to win a race in four different decades.

1994 - Arkansas wins its first men's national championship with a 76-72 victory over Duke, depriving the Blue Devils of a third title in four years.

1998 - Mark McGwire ties Willie Mays' National League record by hitting a home run in each of his first four games. McGwire launches a towering three-run shot in the sixth inning of an 8-6 victory over the San Diego

2001 - Hideo Nomo becomes the fourth pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in both leagues in Boston's 3-0 victory over Baltimore. Nomo joins Cy Young, Jim Bunning and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to accomplish the feat.

2003 - Toronto's Lenny Wilkens sets the NBA record for most career losses when the Raptors lost to the Spurs 124-98. Wilkens, in his 30th year as an NBA coach, was already the winningest coach in league history with 1,292 victories.

2003 - Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs becomes the 18th player to hit 500 career homers, connecting for a solo shot in a 10-9 loss to Cincinnati.

2005 - Dmitri Young becomes the third player to hit three homers on opening day to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 11-2.

2005 - North Carolina defeats Illinois to win the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship. Sean May has 26 points and the Tar Heels don't allow a basket over the final 2 1/2 minutes to defeat Illinois 75-70.

2010 - Yani Tseng shoots a 4-under 68 to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title. Tseng, of Taiwan, finishes at 13-under 275 at Mission Hills to hold off Suzann Pettersen by one stroke.

2011 - Kemba Walker scores 16 points and Alex Oriakhi has 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Connecticut to a 53-41 win over Butler in the men's NCAA championship game. UConn coach Jim Calhoun wins his third national championship, something only four other coaches have done.

April 5

1915 - Jess Willard beats Jack Johnson in the 26th round to win the world heavyweight boxing title in Havana.

1927 - Johnny Weissmuller breaks his own 200-meter freestyle record by seven seconds in 2:08. He also lowers his own record in the 100-yard freestyle to 51 seconds, a record that stood for 17 years.

1952 - Henry Wittenberg wins the 191-pound AAU wrestling title for the eighth time. Wittenberg won over 350 bouts in 13 years, including a gold medal in the 1948 Olympics.

1959 - Art Wall birdies five of the last six holes to cap a final-round 66 and edge Fred Hawkins by one stroke to win the Masters.

1970 - New York beats Detroit 9-5 to take fourth place and the final playoff berth in the NHL's East Division. The Rangers are the first team to advance to the playoffs on the basis of goals scored when they finish tied with Montreal.

1972 - Major League Baseball for the first time fails to open because of a player strike, which started April 1 and would be settled April 13.

1984 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hits a sky hook with 8:53 left in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-115 victory over the Utah Jazz to become the NBA's top career scorer. Wilt Chamberlain, with 31,419 points, held the record since his retirement in 1973.

1993 - Donald Williams scores 25 points to lead North Carolina to a 77-71 win over Michigan in the NCAA championship.

1997 - Bruce Baumgartner wins a record eighth World Cup wrestling gold medal, beating David Musolbes 2-1 in overtime at 275 1/2 pounds as the United States routs Russia 25-7.

2004 - Led by 24 points from Emeka Okafor and 21 from Ben Gordon, the Connecticut Huskies outclass Georgia Tech 82-73 to win the men's national championship.

2008 - The Boston Celtics sets an NBA record for biggest single-season turnaround with a 101-78 win over the Charlotte Bobcats. The Celtics improve to 61-15, 37 more wins than last season.

2008 - Memphis beats UCLA 78-63 in the NCAA semifinals to go to 38-1 and become the winningest team in a season. Kansas' Brandon Rush scores 25 points, and the Jayhawks defeat North Carolina 84-66 in the second semifinal.

2009 - Brittany Lincicome sinks a 6-foot eagle putt on No. 18 to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her first major title.

2010 - Duke wins its fourth NCAA basketball championship, holding off Butler 61-59 and surviving Gordon Hayward's last-second desperation shot that hits the rim.

2016 - UConn wins an unprecedented fourth straight women's national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51. Geno Auriemma passes UCLA's John Wooden with his 11th national title and a sixth undefeated season.

April 6

1896 - The first modern Olympic Games begin in Athens, Greece. James B. Connelly wins the first event - the hop, step and jump.

1936 - Horton Smith edges Harry Cooper by one stroke to win the Masters.

1941 - Craig Wood beats Byron Nelson by three strokes to win the Masters.

1947 - Jimmy Demaret wins the Masters for the second time with two-stroke victory over Byron Nelson and Frank Stranahan.

1952 - Sam Snead wins his second Masters, beating Jack Burke Jr. by four shots.

1973 - Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees becomes the first major league designated hitter, in an opening-day game against Boston.

1987 - Sugar Ray Leonard returns to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler in a 12-round split decision for the middleweight title, becoming boxing's 10th triple champion.

1992 - Duke becomes the first team in 19 years to repeat as NCAA champion with a 71-51 victory over Michigan's Fab Five freshmen, the youngest team to vie for the title.

2004 - Connecticut's championship sweep is complete. Led by Diana Taurasi, UConn beats Tennessee 70-61. The victory by the women - their third straight and fourth in five years, makes Connecticut the first Division I basketball school to sweep both men's and women's titles.

2008 - Lorena Ochoa continues her dominance of women's golf with a five-shot victory in the Kraft Nabisco Championship.

2008 - Teenager Graham Rahal, making first IRL IndyCar Series start in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, holds off veteran Helio Castroneves to become the youngest winner in major open-wheel history. At 19 years, 93 days, Rahal breaks the age record set two years ago in Sonoma, Calif., by Marco Andretti, who was 19 years, 167 days old.

2008 - Keith Tkachuk becomes the 41st player in NHL history to score 500 goals, and adds an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in the season finale.

2009 - Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson and North Carolina win a national championship, ending Michigan State's inspirational run with a 89-72 rout.

2010 - New Jersey's Martin Brodeur gets his 600th career win with his second straight shutout in a 3-0 win over Atlanta.

2010 - Maya Moore scores 23 points to help Connecticut rally from a horrible first half to beat Stanford 53-47 for its second straight undefeated championship season and its seventh national title. UConn (39-0) won its 78th straight, extending its women's NCAA record for consecutive victories, although this one is the closest. All of the Huskies' previous wins in the streak were by double digits.

2015 - Duke's talented group of freshman - Tyus Jones, Grayson Allen and Jahlil Okafor - turn a one-time nine-point deficit into an eight-point lead with 1:22 left to grit out a 68-63 victory over Wisconsin for the program's fifth national title. Allen, the most unheralded of coach Mike Krzyzewski's first-year players, steps up and scores 16 points to keep Duke in it when Wisconsin looked like it was about to run away.

2017 - Charley Hoffman finishes with the largest first-round lead at Augusta National in 62 years. Hoffman shoots a 7-under 65 in windy conditions to have a four-shot edge over William McGirt heading into second round. That's the largest since the 1955 Masters, when Jack Burke Jr. opened with 67 and was four shots ahead of Julius Boros and Mike Souchak.

April 7

1940 - Jimmy Demaret wins the Masters with a four-stroke triumph over Lloyd Mangrum.

1946 - Herman Keiser edges Ben Hogan by one stroke to win the Masters.

1951 - Ben Hogan wins the Masters by two strokes over Robert Riegel.

1956 - Joe Graboski scores 29 points and Paul Arizin 26 as the Philadelphia Warriors beat the Fort Wayne Pistons 99-88 to win the NBA championship in five games.

1963 - Jack Nicklaus, at 23, becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke.

1985 - New Jersey's Herschel Walker rushes for a USFL-record 233 yards in leading the Generals to a 31-25 victory over the Houston Gamblers.

1996 - Dave Andreychuk scores a goal for his 1,000th career point as the New Jersey Devils post a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

1998 - Al MacInnis has a goal and an assist in St. Louis' 5-3 loss at Detroit to become the sixth defenseman in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points.

2003 - Syracuse wins the NCAA tournament with an 81-78 victory over Kansas. Freshman Carmelo Anthony, fighting off a bad back, finishes with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Gerry McNamara hits six 3-pointers in the first half and finishes with 18 points.

2007 - Michigan State beats favored Boston College 3-1 for its first NCAA hockey title in 21 years.

2007 - Vince Carter and Jason Kidd are the first teammates with triple-doubles in the same game since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in 1989. Carter scores 46 points, adds a career-best 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Kidd has 16 rebounds, 18 assists and adds a late free throw for 10 points to lead New Jersey to a 120-114 overtime win over Washington.

2008 - Mario Chalmers hits a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to push the game into overtime, and Kansas grinds it out from there for a 75-68 victory over Memphis in the men's NCAA basketball title game.

2009 - Connecticut routs Louisville 76-54 to capture sixth women's NCAA basketball title. UConn (39-0) wins every one of its 39 games by double digits, a first in college basketball.

2010 - Don Nelson sets the NBA career record for victories by a coach in the Golden State Warriors' 116-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nelson with 1,333 wins, surpasses Lenny Wilkens to move atop the list.

2012 - Steven Whitney scores twice and Boston College beats Ferris State 4-1 for its fifth NCAA ice hockey title and third in five seasons.

2013 - Inbee Park finishes four strokes ahead of So Yeon Ryu to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship for her second major title.

2014 - Shabazz Napier scores 22 points and Connecticut wins its second NCAA men's title in four years, beating the Kentucky freshmen 60-54 in the championship game. Kentucky, with five freshmen starters, never lead in the championship game. The Wildcats miss 11 of 24 free throws, while the Huskies are perfect on 10 tries.

2015 - UConn's women's basketball team beats Notre Dame 63-53 for their 10th NCAA championship. Coach Geno Auriemma ties UCLA's John Wooden for the most titles in college basketball.

2016 - Ernie Els, winner of four major titles, makes Masters history. He opens with a 10 on the Par 4 first hole. After his first two shots, Els seven-putts from 2 feet. His sextuple bogey is the worst score on the first hole at the Masters, beating the old mark by two strokes.

April 8

1935 - Gene Sarazen gets a double eagle on the 15th hole to erase Craig Wood's three-stroke lead, and goes on to win the Masters.

1943 - The Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 2-0 to win the Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep.

1956 - Jack Burke, Jr. comes back from eight strokes behind to beat Ken Venturi by one and win the Masters.

1971 - The first legal off-track betting (OTB) system in the United States opens in New York City.

1974 - In the home opener in Atlanta, Hank Aaron breaks Babe Ruth's career record by hitting his 715th home run, connecting off Al Downing of Los Angeles in the fourth inning.

1975 - Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the majors, debuts as player-manager for the Cleveland Indians. Robinson hits a home run in his first at-bat - as a designated hitter - to help beat the New York Yankees 5-3.

1989 - Alex English scores 26 points to become the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points in eight straight seasons, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 110-106.

1990 - Nick Faldo becomes the second player to win consecutive Masters, beating Ray Floyd on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Faldo joins Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat winner.

1993 - Miami's Brian Shaw sets an NBA record with 10 3-pointers in a 117-92 victory over Milwaukee.

2001 - Tiger Woods claims the greatest feat in modern golf by winning the Masters, giving him a clean sweep of the four professional majors in a span of 294 days. Woods, with his winning score of 16-under 272, sweeps the majors with a combined score of 65-under.

2006 - Wisconsin wins its sixth NCAA men's ice hockey title and first since 1990 with a 2-1 victory over Boston College.

2007 - Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby finishes with 120 points to become the youngest player to win the Art Ross Trophy. Crosby, 19, betters the mark set by Wayne Gretzky, who was 20 years and three months old when he recorded 164 points for his first Art Ross in 1980-81. Crosby had 36 goals and 84 assists.

2007 - Zach Johnson hits three clutch birdies on the back nine of Augusta National, to close with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods at the Masters.

2008 - Candace Parker, playing with an injured left shoulder, scores 17 points and grabs nine rebounds to help Tennessee capture its eighth women's NCAA championship with a 64-48 victory over Stanford.

2009 - The Cleveland Cavaliers become the first team in NBA history to have two 15-game winning streaks at home in the same season by beating Washington 98-86.

2012 - Bubba Watson wins the Masters on the second hole of a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen.

2013 - Luke Hancock makes all five of his 3-pointers and leads Louisville to its first NCAA men's basketball championship since 1986 with a 82-76 victory over Michigan. Coach Rick Pitino adds this title to the one he won at Kentucky in 1996 and became the first coach to win a championship at two schools.

2014 - Connecticut beats Notre Dame 79-58, giving coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies a record ninth women's national championship. The game is the first title matchup between two unbeatens in the history of college basketball.

April 9

1946 - The Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 6-3 to win the Stanley Cup in five games.

1947 - Leo Durocher, manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, is suspended for one year by Commissioner A.B. "Happy" Chandler for "conduct detrimental to baseball." Durocher is linked to gambling interests.

1950 - Jimmy Demaret wins his third Masters, by two strokes over Jim Ferrier.

1962 - Arnold Palmer wins a three-way playoff, beating Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in the Masters.

1978 - Gary Player shoots a final-round 64 to win his third Masters, edging Hubert Green, Rod Funseth and defending champion Tom Watson by a shot.

1978 - Denver's David Thompson, battling San Antonio's George Gervin for the NBA season scoring title, scores 73 points against the Detroit Pistons. It's the third-highest total in an NBA game. Gervin, not to be outdone, later scores 63 against the New Orleans Jazz. It's just enough to give Gervin the scoring crown, 27.22 points per game to Thompson's 27.15, the tightest 1-2 finish.

1989 - Britain's Nick Faldo makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the Masters. Runner-up Scott Hoch missed a 2-foot putt for par on the first hole of the playoff that would have given him the title.

1993 - The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 10-4 for their 16th straight win to break the NHL record of 15 held by the New York Islanders.

2000 - Vijay Singh of Fiji wins the Masters, closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-stroke victory over Ernie Els.

2001 - Australia sets a record for the most one-sided international win in FIFA history, beating Tonga 22-0 in an Oceania Group One qualifying match for the 2002 World Cup.

2005 - The United States beats Canada 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless regulation and 20-minute overtime to win the Women's World Hockey Championship. The win ends the defending champions' run of eight straight titles.

2008 - Colorado captain Joe Sakic scores his NHL-record eighth career playoff overtime goal in a 3-2 win over Minnesota in the opener of the Rockies' first-round series.

2011 - Kyle Schmidt scores 3:22 into overtime to lift Minnesota Duluth to a 3-2 victory over Michigan in the NCAA men's ice hockey championship game, the first national title for the Bulldogs.

2013 - Freshman Breanna Stewart scores 23 points and Connecticut wins its eighth national championship with a record 93-60 rout of Louisville. The victory ties Geno Auriemma and the Huskies with Pat Summitt and Tennessee for the most titles in women's basketball history. It's the most lopsided victory in a championship game.

April 10

1934 - The Chicago Black Hawks edge the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup.

1949 - Sam Snead wins the Masters, beating Lloyd Mangrum and Johnny Bulla by three strokes.

1955 - Cary Middlecoff beats Ben Hogan by seven strokes to win the Masters.

1956 - The Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup in five games.

1961 - South Africa's Gary Player becomes the first foreign player to win the Masters, edging Arnold Palmer and Charley Coe by one stroke.

1977 - Tom Watson pulls away in the final four holes to beat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes in the Masters.

1988 - Scotland's Sandy Lyle sinks a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory in the Masters, becoming the first British player to win the tournament.

1990 - Dave Taylor, Tomas Sandstrom and Tony Granato score three goals apiece as the Los Angeles Kings pound the Calgary Flames 12-4, marking the first time in NHL playoff history that three hat tricks are recorded in one game.

1993 - Manon Rheaume, pro hockey's only female goaltender, allows six goals in her first International Hockey League start for the Atlanta Knights - an 8-6 loss to Cincinnati.

1994 - Jose Maria Olazabal wins the Masters by two strokes over Tom Lehman. It's the sixth time in seven years a non-American has prevailed.

1995 - Andre Agassi becomes the world's top-ranked tennis player, ending Pete Sampras' 101-week streak at No. 1.

1996 - Detroit becomes the second team in NHL history to win 60 regular-season games by defeating Winnipeg 5-2. The 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens won 60 games.

1996 - Norm Duke sets a Professional Bowlers Association record with three consecutive 300s. Duke, who finished the first round with consecutive 300s, opens the second round with his third perfect game of the day.

2002 - San Jose becomes the second team in NHL history to improve its point total for six consecutive seasons, joining the Islanders (1973-79), by totaling 97 points following a 5-3 victory at Columbus.

2003 - Anaheim's Jean-Sebastien Giguere sets an NHL record for saves in a playoff debut with 63 in the Mighty Ducks' 2-1 triple-overtime win over Detroit.

2005 - Tiger Woods wins the Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys. Woods turns back a surprising challenge Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth green jacket.

2007 - Roger Goodell cracks down on the player misconduct that plagued his first seven months as NFL commissioner, suspending Tennessee's Adam "Pacman" Jones for the 2007 season and Cincinnati's Chris Henry for eight games.

2010 - The Boston Bruins clinch a playoff berth after scoring three short-handed goals in 64 seconds on the same penalty during a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. It's the first time in NHL history that a team accomplishes the feat as Daniel Paille, Blake Wheeler and Steve Begin score the goals in the second period to make it 3-0.

2010 - Boston College wins the NCAA hockey championship for the second time in three years with a 5-0 victory against Wisconsin.

2011 - Charl Schwartzel wins the Masters by two strokes over Adam Scott and Jason Day after a wild final day at Augusta National. The 26-year-old South African closes with four straight birdies to wrap up a 6-under 66. He finishes 14-under 274 and the 54-hole leader, Rory McIlroy, falls apart on the final day.