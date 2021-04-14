AP sources: NCAA dumps requirement that transfers sit a year

RALPH D. RUSSO
·2 min read
FILE - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, in this Tuesday, March 30, 2021, file photo. The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday, April 14-15, and at the top of the agenda — at least in terms of importance — is voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the right to transfer one time as undergraduates without sitting out season of competition. Some high-profile players such as quarterback Justin Fields, who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State in 2019, were granted waivers by the NCAA and it created an expectation that all players would be cleared to play right away. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to changed the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools, two people with knowledge of the council's decision told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because two-day meeting was still in session and the council's decisions would not become official until it ends Thursday. The Athletic first reported the council's vote.

The so-called one-time exception has been available to athletes in other NCAA sports for years, allowing them to transfer and play immediately. Athletes in football, men's and women's basketball, men's ice hockey and baseball have not had that available to them without asking the NCAA for a special waiver and claiming a hardship caused the need for a transfer.

Athletes who have graduated have also been permitted to transfer without sitting out, but not undergraduates.

Starting this fall semester, all athletes will be operating under the same rules: Transfers will be allowed to play right away.

Those in fall and winter sports must notify their schools they intend to transfer by May 1; in spring sports, the notification date will be July 1. The notification dates begin in 2022.

For this year, athletes in all sports will be required to notify their schools about their intent to transfer by July 1.

The council also voted to let the current dead period in recruiting in all sports expire June 1. A ban in in-person recruiting has been in place for more than a year because of the pandemic. Coaches will again be permitted to visit recruits off campus, hold camps on campus and welcome prospective student-athletes on official recruiting visits.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

Recommended Stories

  • Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown in new track 'Eazy Sleazy'

    Mick Jagger released a surprise new track on Tuesday, "Eazy Sleazy", which celebrates the end of lockdown in England and takes a tongue-in-cheek look at some of the downsides of life cooped up at home during the pandemic. Jagger, who wrote the song a few weeks ago, teamed up with Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl virtually, who added his part from Los Angeles. Grohl said recording the song with Jagger was "beyond a dream come true."

  • Hideki Matsuyama and the shot that won the Masters

    Hideki Matsuyama faced his most serious challenge on the 16th tee at Augusta National. What he did next won him the Masters.

  • Arnold Allen wants Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige winner after UFC Vegas 23 victory

    Arnold Allen scored a big win at UFC on ABC 2 (aka UFC Vegas 23). He defeated Sodiq Yusuff and improved his record in the octagon to 8-0. With such a big victory under his belt, Allen is aiming ever higher. When he returns to the cage, he'd like to square off with the likes of the winner of the upcoming bout between Chan Sung Jun and Dan Igo. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23

  • Hideki Matsuyama wins Japan's first ever green jacket

    A journey 10 years in the making reached its conclusion Sunday, with Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters.

  • NHL roundup: Flames topple Leafs in OT

    Johnny Gaudreau scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Following a 1-8-0 stretch, the Flames have now won consecutive games. Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist for Calgary.

  • Dustin Poirier releases statement on Conor McGregor donation conflict

    When the sun set on Tuesday, former two-division champion Conor McGregor said his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier was off after Poirier called out "The Notorious" for not fulfilling his donation promise to Poirier's charity. Early Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White announced that not only is the trilogy bout between McGregor and Porier still on, but it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd. “I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!” White said in a video released on his Twitter account. “This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s 20,000 fans. “This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.” Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021 Hours after White's announcement, Poirier released a statement via social media pulling back a bit from his comments about the donation. "I am very passionate about my charity as you all know. I jumped the gun, and took private matters between Conor and my foundation public. My mistake, we live, we learn," the statement read. "Spreading positivity and doing good is my goal! I feel like I have brought a negative energy, and professional opinions into something I am working so hard on that give people a reason to cheer and smile. I will take this in stride and continue to fight the Good Fight. New goal coming soon, and it's a BIG one. Thank you to all who is involved and all the supporters who believe in our vision." RELATED > Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas 1-1 July 10th we will settle the score! Excited for the Trilogy with @TheNotoriousMMA but wanted to address this first. pic.twitter.com/03GaPPSfeH— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 14, 2021

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

    The Rams are looking into a report Aaron Donald allegedly assaulted a man.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Browns sign DT Sheldon Day, TE Stephen Carlson

    Carlson is back for a third season in Cleveland

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • What would an ideal draft look like for the Vikings?

    The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.

  • Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes is so good he has broken FIP stat

    If it looks like Matt Barnes has never been better, your eyes aren't deceiving. The advanced statistics can't keep up with him, either, writes John Tomase.

  • Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach impressed with Ben Askren: 'He hits hard; very hard'

    Askren was never known for his striking in MMA, but Roach was pleasantly surprised after working with Askren for six days.

  • Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

    Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.

  • Molly Lillard, Michigan Wolverines volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, found dead in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard, a former volleyball standout and daughter of former NFL WR Al Toon, was found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona.

  • Mets OF Brandon Nimmo is already elite, but could be reaching another level

    What the New York Mets appear to have with Brandon Nimmo is a player whose stats keep getting better as he plays during his age-28 season.

  • Djokovic, Nadal make winning returns at Monte Carlo Masters

    Returning back from a long break, both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal opened their clay-court seasons with victories at the Monte Carlo Masters.

  • Daigle's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

    John Daigle unveils his first mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Hockey Analytics: The Newest King Penguin

    One of the underrated swaps on NHL Trade Deadline Day involved former King, Jeff Carter, returning to Pennsylvania, but as a Penguin. Our deep dive. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)