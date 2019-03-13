AP Sources: Browns to acquire star receiver Beckham from NY

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Two people familiar with the blockbuster trade say the Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

The Browns are sending a first- and third-round pick in 2019 along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants for Beckham, one of the NFL's top players, said the people who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night. They spoke on condition of anonymity because league rules prohibit teams from announcing trades until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The deal is conditional on both players passing physicals.

With the Browns, Beckham will be reunited with receiver Jarvis Landry, a teammate at LSU. He'll also give quarterback Baker Mayfield an elite target, and his arrival could vault the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season after not winning a game in 2017, into legitimate championship contenders.

Rumors of a possible deal have swirled for weeks, with several Browns players teasing a major move by Cleveland general manager John Dorsey on social media. Dorsey pulled it off, bringing a major star to accelerate his attempt to rebuild the Browns into consistent winners. Cleveland hasn't been to the playoffs since 2002.

The trade is the second major one involving a star wide receiver in four days as the Pittsburgh Steelers recently sent Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

While Beckham is immensely talented, there is some baggage as he can be temperamental and difficult. He also comes off an injury-plagued year. Before last season, he became the league's highest-paid receiver with a five-year, $90 million contract extension.

He played five seasons in New York, making the Pro Bowl in his first three. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.

