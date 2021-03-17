AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

STEPHEN WHYNO
·1 min read
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Washington has agreed to sign cornerback William Jackson. Jackson's contract with Washington is worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the signing tells The Associated Press. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, March 17, 2021, because the team does not release contract terms. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File)
Washington dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback.

The team is signing William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he recorded three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

Washington is still in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and is also looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

