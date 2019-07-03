AP source: Warriors agree to add 2 players, keep Looney

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Glenn Robinson III reached agreement on a two-year contract to join the Golden State Warriors, giving the team shooting depth next season as Klay Thompson works back from a serious knee injury.

Robinson's agency, Beyond Athlete Management, said Tuesday that Robinson's deal includes a player option for the second season.

Also Tuesday, a person with direct knowledge of the deals confirmed the Warriors will also add Willie Cauley-Stein and re-sign center Kevon Looney.

The moves continue an already busy offseason for Golden State, which lost Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday but is keeping Thompson on a $190 million, five-year max contract. He will be recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the champion Toronto Raptors.

Looney agreed to a three-year deal expected to be for $15 million to stay with Golden State, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contracts can be signed until the NBA's free agency moratorium period ends on Saturday. Though the Warriors frequently altered their starting center based on matchups, Looney was getting the bulk of the minutes in the postseason and had been identified by coach Steve Kerr as one of the team's core pieces.

Looney played through the pain of a cartilage fracture in his right collarbone area during the finals.

He will be joined in the Warriors' center rotation by Cauley-Stein, who makes the short move from Sacramento. The No. 6 pick in the 2015 draft, Cauley-Stein averaged 10.1 points and 6.4 rebounds with the Kings.

Robinson spent last season with Detroit, his fourth NBA team. He averaged 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 47 games last season.

