AP source: Rays plan furloughs of some full-employees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are the first Major League Baseball team known to plan furloughs of some full-time employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Temporary cost-cutting measures will take effect on Saturday, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the decision, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times - had not been announced. The Rays declined to comment.

Staff was informed of the plan by principal owners Stuart Sternberg and team presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld earlier this week.

The Times reported the furloughs are believed to involve less than half the club's 400-to-500 full-time employees.

Meanwhile, some members of the baseball operations department are to receive pay cuts starting at 10%.

Most of the 30 clubs have committed to paying either all full-time baseball operations staff or all full-time employees through May.

The big league season was scheduled to begin March 26. MLB shut down spring training on March 12 and pushed opening day back until at least mid-May because of the pandemic.

