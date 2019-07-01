AP source: Pelicans acquiring Derrick Favors from Jazz

BRETT MARTEL (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 24: Derrick Favors #15 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball in the first half against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Pelicans have acquired veteran center Derrick Favors from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a pair of second-round draft choices.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal has not been announced.

The Jazz dealt away 6-foot-10 Favors shortly after agreeing to contract terms with free agent center Bojan Bogdanovic, who played for Indiana last season.

Favors, who'll be 28 next season, was the Nets' first round draft choice in 2010 and was traded during his rookie season to Utah. He brings career averages of 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks to New Orleans, where he'll join two other centers - veteran Jahlil Okafor and No. 8 overall draft pick Jaxson Hayes - on the roster. Christian Wood, a 6-10 forward signed by New Orleans late last season, also can play center.

