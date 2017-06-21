AP source: Patriots agree to deal with LB David Harris

FILE - This June 9, 2015 file photo shows New York Jets inside linebacker David Harris making a catch during a mandatory minicamp at the NFL football team's facility in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have released linebacker David Harris, a stunning move in which they part ways with the second-leading tackler in franchise history. Harris, who practiced with the team Tuesday, June 6, 2017 and was in the locker room afterward, will save the Jets $6.5 million on the salary cap by being cut. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

BOSTON (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Jets linebacker David Harris.

The new two-year pact could be worth as much as $6.75 million, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not yet been announced.

Harris, a 2007 second-round pick from Michigan who has spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in New York, was released earlier this month by the Jets in a series of offseason moves to cut high-priced veterans. He was the franchise's second-leading tackler.

He now moves within the division to play for Bill Belichick, who has lauded Harris' play in the past. It also gives the Patriots some veteran depth to pair with Dont'a Hightower.

