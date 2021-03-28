AP source: Nuggets acquire center JaVale McGee from Cavs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) works between Sacramento Kings' Richaun Holmes (22) and Harrison Barnes (40) for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) grabs a rebound next to Sacramento Kings' Hassan Whiteside (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Kings won 119-105. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) shoots against Sacramento Kings' Hassan Whiteside (20) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
1 / 3

AP source: Nuggets acquire center JaVale McGee from Cavs

Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) works between Sacramento Kings' Richaun Holmes (22) and Harrison Barnes (40) for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) The Denver Nuggets are bringing back center JaVale McGee in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Nuggets will send power forward/center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Cavaliers along with a protected second-round pick in 2023 and another second-rounder in '27. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

It's the second time the Nuggets have acquired McGee in a trade-deadline deal. They also picked him up from the Washington Wizards as part of a three-team exchange in 2012.

The 33-year-old McGee averaged eight points and 5.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game for the Cavs this season. In Denver, McGee will be a backup to All-Star big man Nikola Jokic, who's inserted himself into the MVP conversation by averaging almost a triple-double (27 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists).

This may be the start of a busy trade-deadline day for the Nuggets, who made it to the Western Conference final inside the NBA bubble last season before being eliminated by the champion Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets are 26-18 and fifth place in the standings.

A three-time NBA champion with Golden State and Los Angeles, McGee brings plenty of playoff experience to the Nuggets.

McGee has been invaluable to the Cavs this season, serving not only as a backup but mentor to the team's young core. He also was their ''hype man,'' leading their pregame huddles and often waving to fans as the Cavs took the floor for warmups.

The 7-footer has been a source of energy and optimism for Cleveland, which started well before going into a slide. The Cavs are still hoping to make it into the play-in.

With trade talks picking up, the team chose to rest McGee on Wednesday night in Cleveland's win at Chicago.

Hartenstein was brought in as a free agent by the Nuggets in November. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds this season in 9.1 minutes per game.

One of his biggest moments in a Denver uniform may have been in Cleveland last month - and involved McGee.

Hartenstein came to the defense of Michael Porter Jr. after McGee committed a hard, flagrant foul on the Denver forward. Hartenstein shoved McGee, and although he scored just two points, his gesture meant much more to his coaches and teammates.

''I love the fact that Isaiah had Michael's back,'' Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. ''I told the whole team, `Someone should pay Isaiah Hartenstein's technical (foul fine), that shouldn't come out of his pocket.' Someone else should pay that because that was a big-time play by him.''

Just 22, Hartenstein joins one of the league's youngest teams in Cleveland. The Cavs are in the midst of a major rebuild, and while he's probably never going to be a starter for them, Hartenstein will serve as a backup for Jarrett Allen and play minutes that would go to Kevin Love, who remains sidelined with a severe calf strain.

Allen came over from Brooklyn this season in the James Harden deal and has quickly shown he can be the Cavs' center for years to come. His arrival sent Drummond to the bench and will eventually land him on another team either via trade or a buyout.

Moving McGee might not be the last trade for the Cavs. Center Andre Drummond, who hasn't played since he mid-February, has also drawn interest from teams looking for a big man, and forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince could find themselves elsewhere.

---

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Recommended Stories

  • AP source: Vucevic being traded by Magic to Bulls

    All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic is being traded from the Orlando Magic to the Chicago Bulls, a person with knowledge of the deal said Thursday. Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu are going to the Bulls in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr. and two future first-round selections, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. The deal would appear to be the start of a rebuild for the Magic, with Vucevic unquestionably the team's best player for the past several seasons.

  • Hornets GM: LaMelo Ball could possibly return this season

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak says he's not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season. Kupchak says the rookie point guard will be reevaluated in ''four or five weeks'' after fracturing his right wrist on March 20. If Ball is revaluated in five weeks on April 27 the Hornets would have about three weeks remaing before the end of the regular season on May 16.

  • Hauliers face new COVID rules in England as Heathrow seeks holiday easing

    Certain lorry drivers arriving in England will need to take COVID-19 tests in a bid to tackle the spread of any future variants, the government said on Sunday as Heathrow Airport lobbied for the easing of an overseas holiday ban from mid-May. From April 6, Hauliers arriving from outside Britain and Ireland for more than two days will need to take a test within 48 hours and one every 72 hours thereafter as part of the new rules. "This is to ensure we keep track of any future coronavirus variants of concern," transport minister Grant Shapps said.

  • Harrison Barnes' buzzer-beater sparks joy, Kings' push to NBA playoffs

    In a wild finish Saturday night, Harrison Barnes drilled a 3-pointer to save the Kings' win streak.

  • NBA officials explain why Sixers big man Dwight Howard was ejected

    NBA official Tony Brothers explains why Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard was ejected on Saturday.

  • UK eases lockdown but nervously eyes European virus surge

    Britain is taking another small step out of lockdown as it looks nervously at a new virus surge inundating its European neighbors. With U.K. coronavirus vaccination rates outstripping those of European Union nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is easing the stark “stay at home” message that has curtailed everyday life — and kept the virus in check — for almost three months. From Monday, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local.

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Albania starts mass COVID vaccinations before tourist season

    Albania started a mass inoculation campaign Sunday ahead of the summer tourism season after acquiring 192,000 doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinovac earlier this week. Hundreds of people age 70 and above gathered at Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square to get a jab in two big tents. Vaccination has proceeded slowly in the Balkan country since mid-January before the arrival of the Sinovac vaccine, with Albania receiving less than 100,000 Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V doses.

  • Pope on pandemic's second year: Weariness, economic hardship

    Celebrating Palm Sunday Mass for a second time in the pandemic without crowds of faithful, Pope Francis said while shock dominated the first year of the COVID-19 health emergency, now people are more weary, with the economic crisis growing heavier. Traditionally, the pope leads a Palm Sunday procession through St. Peter’s Square in front of tens of thousands of pilgrims and tourists clutching olive branches and braided palms before celebrating an outdoor Mass. “For the second time we are living it (Holy Week) in the context of the pandemic," Francis said, with around 120 faithful, including nuns and a few families or couples, sitting far apart in the pews.

  • Gregg Popovich becomes third NBA coach to reach 1,300 wins

    Pop's only 35 wins from matching Don Nelson.

  • Magic ‘excited’ to land R.J. Hampton from Nuggets in Aaron Gordon deal

    The Nuggets were initially hesitant to trade rookie R.J. Hampton, but the Magic are sure glad they eventually conceded.

  • Denzel Washington on Fulfilling His Promise With ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

    Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” fulfills an idea that was nearly 40 years in the making: a film version of August Wilson’s play. In October 1984, Variety’s Richard Hummler reviewed its Broadway debut, praising Wilson as “a new writer of talent and power.” He added “The play will likely have a healthy production life elsewhere […]

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • Sixers discuss Clippers physicality that bothered them in road loss

    The Philadelphia 76ers discuss their struggles with the physicality from the Los Angeles Clippers in their loss.

  • Report: No consensus in Eagles’ building regarding Jalen Hurts

    If it feels like the Eagles have been a little bit all over the place when it comes to the quarterback position in recent months, there’s a reason for that. Apparently, they are. Rob Maaddi, who covers the Eagles for the Associated Press, recently made this observation on Twitter: “Eagles are unsure about Jalen Hurts. [more]

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics expect Andre Drummond to land with the Lakers

    The Boston Celtics are pursuing Andre Drummond, but they aren't expecting to land the former Cleveland Cavaliers big man.

  • Saturday's Top Plays

    Buckle up for Saturday's top 10 plays from the NBA.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge joining Nets

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers reacts to the Brooklyn Nets signing LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Why Povetkin rematch is hardly a must-win fight for Dillian Whyte

    Another loss would put Whyte back in an increasingly crowded division, no doubt, but it would be far from a career-ender.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.