AP source: Mets tab Indians coach Mickey Callaway as manager

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway posing for a picture on photo day at the team's baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. It appears the New York Mets have settled on their choice for a manager. Several media outlets are reporting the team has offered the job to Callaway. The New York Post was the first to report the Mets were in talks with Callaway, saying a deal is being finalized. When contacted Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 multiple Mets officials declined to comment. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking for a fresh voice to shepherd their prized arms, the Mets found it in new manager Mickey Callaway.

New York agreed to a three-year contract Sunday with the Cleveland Indians pitching coach, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

A news conference to introduce Callaway as Terry Collins' replacement is expected within the next few days.

With his contract set to expire, Collins stepped down at the end of the season after seven years as Mets manager and accepted a position as a special assistant to general manager Sandy Alderson.

The 42-year-old Callaway, who has never managed at any professional level, has done an excellent job as Cleveland's pitching coach for the past five seasons under highly successful skipper Terry Francona. Led by ace Corey Kluber, the Indians led the major leagues with a 3.30 ERA and 1,614 strikeouts this season — one year after reaching the World Series and losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

"The first thing that I noticed when the season started our first year was his level of confidence," Francona said this month. "It seemed to me that it exceeded his experience. Then, as you watch him and you're with him every day, you see that that confidence allowed him to have other voices, and get input from other people, and sift through that and take what he wanted. But my goodness, he had such an impact on the pitching staff. He's so good."

This season, Cleveland won an AL-best 102 games and its second consecutive AL Central title. But the Indians squandered a 2-0 lead in the Division Series and were eliminated by the New York Yankees in five games.

Other candidates for the job were Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, Mariners third base coach Manny Acta and White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing. The team also interviewed Houston bench coach Alex Cora, according to reports. Cora was hired Sunday as manager of the Boston Red Sox.