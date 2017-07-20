Marlins trade RHP David Phelps to Mariners for 4 prospects

Miami Marlins relief pitcher David Phelps throws during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) -- The Miami Marlins have traded right-hander David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

Also going to the Marlins in the deal Wednesday are right-handed pitching prospects Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi.

Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season, all out of the bullpen. He's a six-year veteran with 64 career starts.

Hernandez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, is batting .259 in 31 games in the minors this year. He'll be assigned to short-season Single-A Batavia.

The Mariners shored up their bullpen Thursday at the start of a 10-game homestand that begins against the New York Yankees and leads into the trade deadline.

---

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed to this report.

---

