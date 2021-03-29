AP source: Fordham taps Villanova assistant Neptune as coach

·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) Fordham is finalizing a deal to hire Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune to be its new men's basketball coach.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that the Atlantic 10 school was close to an agreement and Neptune was likely to be introduced Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was not ready to make an official announcement.

The 36-year-old Neptune is a New York native who went to high school in Brooklyn. He has been an assistant coach under Jay Wright at Villanova for eight seasons, and part of a program that has won four Big East championships and two NCAA Tournament titles.

This will be Neptune's first college head coaching job.

Wright would not confirm Fordham hiring Neptune in a Zoom news conference with reporters Monday, but said the former Lehigh basketball player was prepared to take the next step in his career.

''I think he's more ready to be a head coach than most young guys X's and O's-wise and I think he's got great character, great leadership skills, I think he's going to be an outstanding head coach,'' Wright said.

Neptune replaces Jeff Neubauer, who was fired in January, eight games into his sixth season with the Bronx-based school. Neubauer was 61-104 with the Rams.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson

    LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats. Grady is expected to graduate from Davidson in May and will be eligible to play next season for Kentucky under NCAA rules.

  • Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

    MILWAUKEE (AP) Shaka Smart acknowledges he's happy to return to his home state but says that isn't necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. ''I grew up about an hour from here,'' Smart said Monday at his introductory news conference, three days after taking the Marquette job. Smart, who turns 44 on April 8, said he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport.

  • Isaiah White exceeding expectations, seizing NCAA tournament stage for USC

    Isaiah White smiled as he considered the question. In scoring a team-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting Sunday night to lead USC past Oregon and into the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years, the redshirt-senior guard had officially secured his place in Trojans basketball lore.

  • Senator Chuck Schumer Details Federal Relief Plan for Independent Venues

    For the second time in just over six months, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer stood at a nightclub in his home borough of Brooklyn and stumped for independent music venues. Where last August he was promoting the “Save Our Stages” bill outside Baby’s All Right in Williamsburg, on Monday he was at Elsewhere in Bushwick, […]

  • Sony Pictures Entertainment Staff to Begin Returning to the Lot in June

    Amid the rise in vaccinations and decline in COVID-19 case rates in California, Sony Pictures Entertainment is looking to have employees begin returning to the lot in Culver City, Calif. beginning on June 1. The studio has a “tentative eye towards being fully up to speed on the lot by Labor Day,” according to an […]

  • UCLA-Michigan conjures up more memorable images of March

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The names UCLA and Michigan can't help but conjure up some of the most memorable images of March. The blur of Tyus Edney racing up the floor for a buzzer-beating layup to beat Missouri, and eventually leading the Bruins to their 11th national championship. The Fab Five in their baggy shorts trying to repeat the feat, only for Chris Webber to call a timeout he didn't have.

  • Galapagos Islands airport staff discover 185 baby tortoises wrapped in plastic inside suitcase

    Suspicion of the suitcase grew after an X-ray scan. All the tortoises were wrapped in plastic, including 10 which did not survive.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. vaccination campaign gains steam as White House speeds shipments

    The U.S. government has hit the accelerator on its shipments of COVID-19 vaccines after a month of largely stagnant weekly deliveries, giving states the doses they say they need to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults in the coming weeks. Shipments of the one-shot vaccine had been slow to ramp up since its late February authorization as the company waited for regulatory clearance of a key U.S. factory. Pfizer Inc also has boosted output of its vaccine, doubling batch sizes and shortening production time.

  • Anti-Trump group amps up pressure on GOP lawmakers who voted against election results

    The ads are part of a push from the Republican Accountability Project, which plans to spend $50 million to weaken Trump and his allies.

  • Not just offense: Gonzaga trusts defense entering USC game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Gonzaga has spent its entire season pushing tempo, knocking down shots and rolling to comfortable wins with one of the best offenses college basketball has seen in two decades. The Zags' push for perfection hasn't ignored the other end of the court, either. The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament enters Tuesday's West Region final against Southern California as one of the national leaders in defensive efficiency.

  • UFC parts ways with Brok Weaver, three other fighters

    Four fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano held on for a historic victory Monday in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race on dirt since 1970, pulling away in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway. RELATED: Unofficial results | Dirt weekend in photos Logano led 61 of the 253 laps in the Food City Dirt Race, driving his Team Penske No. 22 […]

  • Stipe Miocic’s wife provides update on ex-champ after UFC 260 knockout

    Stipe Miocic appears to be in good health after his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 main event.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • Stephen Curry, Sue Bird star in hilarious new CarMax commercial

    "11 All-Star appearances. Can you imagine?"

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Billy Horschel vaults into Ryder Cup conversation

    Billy Horschel picked the right event to make a statement to United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. Winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event Sunday helped Horschel vault seven spots up to No. 11 in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings. Stricker will then make six captain's picks.

  • Serbia, Portugal could have avoided Ronaldo fury, says UEFA

    A Cristiano Ronaldo goal not given in a dramatic World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal would have stood if the two football associations had agreed before the game to use goal-line technology, UEFA said on Monday. Portugal captain Ronaldo was left fuming and got booked for dissent after his stoppage-time effort in Saturday's Group A 2-2 draw at Serbia was cleared by Stefan Mitrovic after the ball had crossed the line as shown by television replays.

  • Motor racing: Sandwich wrapper wrecked Alonso's comeback race

    "After the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando’s car, which led to high temperatures and caused some damage to the brake system," said team executive director Marcin Budkowski. Alonso had qualified ninth for the race at Sakhir but retired on lap 32.