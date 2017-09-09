AP source: Evacuated Dolphins arrive in LA for week stay

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery, left, scores a touchdown past Miami Dolphins' Nate Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Philadelphia. Jeffery is looking forward to going against Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who likes to talk trash. He has 11 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown in two games against Norman. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MIAMI (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the Miami Dolphins have evacuated South Florida before the arrival of Hurricane Irma and will practice in Oxnard, California, next week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

The person confirmed the Dolphins' practice plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hasn't publicly disclosed them.

The person said team owner Stephen Ross flew players, coaches, traveling staff and their families to Los Angeles on Friday as the hurricane approached Florida. Other players who had already left the state in advance of Irma are also arriving in Los Angeles.

The person said the Dolphins will have a team meeting Tuesday and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' complex in Oxnard.

