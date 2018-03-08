AP source: Dolphins' Landry signs $16 million franchise tag

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, easing the path to a potential trade. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 8, 2018, because the Dolphins hadn't announced the move.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry has signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, easing the path to a potential trade. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 8, 2018, because the Dolphins hadn't announced the move.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Jarvis Landry is now under contract with the Miami Dolphins, easing the path to a potential trade.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag Thursday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn't announced it.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL's new year begins.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

Landry has said he wanted to remain with the Dolphins, and they said they wanted him back. But the parties have been unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal, and Landry's volatile personality has become a cause for concern in Miami.

The franchise tag allows Landry to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Dolphins could match that offer, and if Landry leaves, they would receive two first-round picks from his new team.

More likely is another team working out a contract extension with Landry and then trading for him.

He has been selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls and has 400 career receptions, a record for a fourth-year player.

