AP source: Colts sign Brian Hoyer as backup quarterback

MICHAEL MAROT (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer throws during a combined NFL football training camp with the Tennessee Titans Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Indianapolis Colts have signed Brian Hoyer to be their backup quarterback.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the Colts had not yet made an announcement. ESPN reported it was a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Hoyer takes over the No. 2 spot from Jacoby Brissett, who became the starter when Andrew Luck abruptly retired Aug. 24.

The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Phillip Walker, who is on the practice squad, and Chad Kelly, who will miss the first two games while serving a league suspension.

