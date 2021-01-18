AP source: Cavs move on without troubled Kevin Porter Jr Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cavaliers are moving on from troubled and talented forward Kevin Porter Jr., a person familiar with his standing with the team told The Associated Press on Monday.

The Cavs will either trade or release Porter, who has not played for them this season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A first-round draft pick in 2019, Porter rejoined the team only last week after tending to personal issues. He was in street clothes and on the bench Friday night when the Cavs beat the New York Knicks.

Porter reportedly became angry when he learned the Cavs had moved his locker for newly acquired forward Taurean Prince, who came over in the four-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week.

Following Monday's practice, during which the Cavs welcomed center Jarrett Allen and Prince on the floor for the first time, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he was disappointed things didn't work out with Porter.

''We all want to see Kevin be successful and I still feel that way, so whatever it is that happens in the future for him, I hope nothing but the best for him,'' Bickerstaff said. ''It' part of our responsibility as coaches to give everyone our all and try to make the best of every situation and I can say that we did that.''

The Cavs have always been intrigued by Porter's ability, but the 20-year-old has had issues off the floor.

In November, he was involved in a single-car accident and police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his car. Porter contended he didn't know the gun was there. Charges were dismissed.

Cleveland drafted Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in 2019 knowing he had issues while at Southern California. As a rookie, he averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

