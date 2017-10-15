AP source: Canadiens put Streit on unconditional waivers

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Montreal Canadiens' Mark Streit, right, pushes Toronto Maple Leafs' Kerby Rychel during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Quebec City, Quebec. A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press the Canadiens have placed Streit on waivers. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2017, because the Canadiens have not announced the move. The abrupt move comes four months after Montreal signed the 39-year-old Streit to a one-year contract in free agency (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Montreal Canadiens have placed defenseman Mark Streit on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Canadiens did not announce the move. Streit cleared regular waivers last week, but did not report to the minors.

Streit, 39, could return to his native Switzerland to play and prepare for the Olympics once his contract is terminated. Montreal signed him to a $700,000, one-year deal with performance bonuses in the offseason.

The veteran played in just two games for the Canadiens before being put on waivers. Streit has 96 goals and 338 assists for 434 points in 786 regular-season games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

