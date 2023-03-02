AP source: Bruins acquire Tyler Bertuzzi from Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) skates with the puck toward the net as Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) tries to push him off it during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Boston Bruins have acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced. It was not immediately clear what Boston sent to Detroit for the 28-year-old pending free agent forward.

The NHL-leading Bruins already sent their first-round pick to Washington for defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway.

Bertuzzi has 14 points in 29 games this season with the Red Wings.

Boston’s acquisition is the latest big move in what has become an arms race among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

