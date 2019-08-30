AP source: Bills trade center Bodine to Patriots

JOHN WAWROW (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
  • New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with center David Andrews as the team warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with center David Andrews as the team warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- The New England Patriots have addressed a sudden need at center by acquiring Russell Bodine in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Patriots sent Buffalo a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

Bodine is a fifth-year player who has the potential of replacing David Andrews, whose status is uncertain after being hospitalized last weekend because of blood clots in his lung.

Andrews was released from the hospital on Monday and was spotted in sweat pants during pregame warmups of the Patriots' 31-29 preseason-ending loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The Patriots haven't released any information regarding Andrews' condition. James Ferentz started at center against New York.

Bodine was entering his sixth NFL season, and second in Buffalo after starting 10 games at center last year. The trade comes a day after the Bills announced starting center Mitch Morse has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, and a day before NFL teams make their final cuts to establish their 53-player rosters.

The 27-year-old Bodine was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, and started 64 games for the Bengals before signing with Buffalo in free agency last year.

He became the odd-man out following Buffalo's extensive offseason offensive line overhaul in free agency. He was listed third on the depth chart at the position, behind Morse and another newcomer Spencer Long.

On Thursday, Buffalo traded guard Wyatt Teller to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks.

---

