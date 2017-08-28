AP source: Bills to sign Wenning to plug banged-up QB spot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- A person with direct knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign Keith Wenning to address their injury-depleted quarterback position entering their final preseason game.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Bills have not yet announced the deal first reported by ESPN.com.

Buffalo turned to Wenning because starter Tyrod Taylor and third-stringer T.J. Yates are both being evaluated for concussions suffered Saturday in a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore. The injuries left the Bills with fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman as the only quarterback available for their preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Wenning has yet to play in an NFL game since being selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He was signed by the New York Giants late last season before being cut in May.

---

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL