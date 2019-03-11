AP sources: Busy Bills agree to sign 4, including Gore FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) leaves the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. A person with direct knowledge of discussions has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson. The person spoke to The AP on Monday, March 11, 2019, on the condition of anonymity because the signing won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- People with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign tight end Tyler Kroft, running back Frank Gore, cornerback Kevin Johnson and center Mitch Morse.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the signings won't be official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.

The Bills are coming off a 6-10 season and are projected to have more than $70 million of space available under the salary cap once the free agent signing period opens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Morse fills an immediate need in upgrading a patchwork offensive line that featured a revolving door at center after Eric Wood retired due to a career-ending neck injury. Morse spent his first four seasons in Kansas City, where he started 49 games.

Kroft agreed to a three-year contract that has a potential value of $21 million, one person said. He spent his first four years with Cincinnati and fills an immediate need on a Buffalo roster that currently features one tight end, Jason Croom.

Another person said Gore agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract. He is the NFL's active leader in yards rushing and returns for a 15th season after spending last year with Miami.

The 35-year-old will join 30-year-old LeSean McCoy in forming what would be the NFL's oldest - and most historically productive - running back tandem.

A third person said Johnson agreed to sign with Buffalo four days after making the Bills the first team he visited after being cut by the Houston Texans. He will compete for the starting job opposite Tre'Davious White.

The 26-year-old Johnson was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 draft but never played to expectations because of injuries.

---

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.

---

Story continues

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL