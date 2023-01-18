A$AP Rocky Promises Rihanna Is ‘Going to Bring It’ for Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is airing on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will face the No. 2-seeded 49ers this Sunday on a short week of rest.
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
According to U-M crime log, a school employee reported "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails ... without authorization."
Where will Tom Brady land in 2023 if he decides to keep playing? If you ask longtime friend Julian Edelman, it won't be back with the Buccaneers.
Rafael Nadal, the defending champion and top seed of the Australian Open, said he was “mentally destroyed” after suffering another injury setback on his way out of the tournament in his second-round meeting with Mackenzie McDonald.
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
Lee Westwood tees off his 30th season of the DP World Tour knowing that these back-to-back events here and next week in Dubai could be his last on his home circuit before he is hit with a lifetime ban.
The Commanders are currently in search of a new offensive coordinator. Here are a few names to keep an eye on.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city makes sense for the GOAT? Lets take a look.