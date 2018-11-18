AP Poll: UCF climbs into top 10, West Virginia and Syracuse fall

The top six of the Associated Press Top 25 poll stayed the same following Week 12, but there was plenty of movement through the rest of the rankings.

Most notably, UCF, following a convincing win over Cincinnati to get one game closer to another undefeated season, moved up from No. 11 to No. 8, where it is tied with LSU with exactly 1,064 voter points. Also moving up was Washington State from No. 8 to No. 7 after its blowout win over Arizona.

West Virginia fell five spots to No. 12 following the loss to Oklahoma State while Syracuse tumbled seven places down to No. 19 after getting crushed by No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. Iowa State, following a loss to Texas, fell seven places to No. 25. Texas jumped from No. 13 to No. 11.

Ohio State, following its narrow overtime escape of Maryland, dropped one spot to No. 10.

The biggest climber of the weekend was Big Ten West champion Northwestern. The Wildcats are now No. 20 (up four spots) after improving to 7-4 with a win over Minnesota.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Army is ranked for the first time since 1996 and No. 24 Pittsburgh is ranked for the first time this season after clinching the ACC Coastal crown.

Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) sets up to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington State

8. UCF

8. LSU

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Utah State

15. Penn State

16. Washington

17. Kentucky

18. Utah

19. Syracuse

20. Northwestern

21. Boise State

22. Mississippi State

23. Army

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns reportedly want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year

• Week 11 fantasy rankings to maximize your lineup

