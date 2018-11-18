AP Poll: UCF climbs into top 10, West Virginia and Syracuse fall
The top six of the Associated Press Top 25 poll stayed the same following Week 12, but there was plenty of movement through the rest of the rankings.
Most notably, UCF, following a convincing win over Cincinnati to get one game closer to another undefeated season, moved up from No. 11 to No. 8, where it is tied with LSU with exactly 1,064 voter points. Also moving up was Washington State from No. 8 to No. 7 after its blowout win over Arizona.
West Virginia fell five spots to No. 12 following the loss to Oklahoma State while Syracuse tumbled seven places down to No. 19 after getting crushed by No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium. Iowa State, following a loss to Texas, fell seven places to No. 25. Texas jumped from No. 13 to No. 11.
Ohio State, following its narrow overtime escape of Maryland, dropped one spot to No. 10.
The biggest climber of the weekend was Big Ten West champion Northwestern. The Wildcats are now No. 20 (up four spots) after improving to 7-4 with a win over Minnesota.
Elsewhere, No. 23 Army is ranked for the first time since 1996 and No. 24 Pittsburgh is ranked for the first time this season after clinching the ACC Coastal crown.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington State
8. UCF
8. LSU
10. Ohio State
11. Texas
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Utah State
15. Penn State
16. Washington
17. Kentucky
18. Utah
19. Syracuse
20. Northwestern
21. Boise State
22. Mississippi State
23. Army
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
