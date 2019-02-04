AP Poll Top 25: Tennessee Remains At No. 1, Top 4 Unchanged

Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.

Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.

Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.

No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.

No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

Here is the full poll:

1. Tennessee (48 first-place votes)

2. Duke (12)

3. Virginia (4)

4. Gonzaga

5. Kentucky

6. Nevada

7. Michigan

8. North Carolina

9. Michigan State

10. Marquette

11. Virginia Tech

12. Houston

13. Kansas

14. Villanova

15. Purdue

16. Louisville

17. Iowa State

18. Texas Tech

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. LSU

22. Florida State

23. Buffalo

24. Maryland

25. Cincinnati