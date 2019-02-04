AP Poll Top 25: Tennessee Remains At No. 1, Top 4 Unchanged
Tennessee remains at No. 1 for the third straight week and the top four are unchanged in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll.
Losses by Michigan and Michigan State led to a shake-up in the rest of the top 10.
The Volunteers received 48 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Duke had 12 first-place votes and No. 3 Virginia four. Gonzaga and Kentucky rounded out the top 5.
Michigan dropped two spots to No. 7 after losing to Iowa. Michigan State fell three spots to No. 9 following a loss to Indiana, which had lost its previous seven games.
No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses.
No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
Here is the full poll:
1. Tennessee (48 first-place votes)
2. Duke (12)
3. Virginia (4)
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Nevada
7. Michigan
8. North Carolina
9. Michigan State
10. Marquette
11. Virginia Tech
12. Houston
13. Kansas
14. Villanova
15. Purdue
16. Louisville
17. Iowa State
18. Texas Tech
19. Wisconsin
20. Iowa
21. LSU
22. Florida State
23. Buffalo
24. Maryland
25. Cincinnati