AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. New Mexico Lobos 18-2 (NR)
24. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 (17)
22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (NR)
21. Clemson Tigers 16-4 (19)
20. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 (24)
19. UConn Huskies 16-5 (15)
18. Baylor Bears 14-5 (21)
17. Texas Longhorns 16-3 (7)
16. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 (12)
15. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 (20)
14. Charleston Cougars 21-1 (18)
13. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 (2)
12. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 (14)
11. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 (8)
10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 (6)
9. Auburn Tigers 16-3 (16)
8. UCLA Bruins 17-3 (5)
7. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 (13)
6. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 (10)
5. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 (9)
4. Houston Cougars 18-2 (1)
3. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 (11)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 (4)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 (3)
