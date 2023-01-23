AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 12

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 12

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. New Mexico Lobos 18-2 (NR)

24. Miami Hurricanes 15-4 (17)

22. Saint Mary’s Gaels 18-4 (NR)

21. Clemson Tigers 16-4 (19)

20. Florida Atlantic Owls 19-1 (24)

19. UConn Huskies 16-5 (15)

18. Baylor Bears 14-5 (21)

17. Texas Longhorns 16-3 (7)

16. Iowa State Cyclones 14-4 (12)

15. Marquette Golden Eagles 16-5 (20)

14. Charleston Cougars 21-1 (18)

13. Kansas Jayhawks 16-3 (2)

12. TCU Horned Frogs 15-4 (14)

11. Xavier Musketeers 16-4 (8)

10. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-4 (6)

9. Auburn Tigers 16-3 (16)

8. UCLA Bruins 17-3 (5)

7. Kansas State Wildcats 17-2 (13)

6. Virginia Cavaliers 15-3 (10)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 16-3 (9)

4. Houston Cougars 18-2 (1)

3. Arizona Wildcats 17-3 (11)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 17-2 (4)

1. Purdue Boilermakers 19-1 (3)

