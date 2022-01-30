AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 13
What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 13.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 13
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Marquette Golden Eagles 15-7 (22)
24. LSU Tigers 16-5 (19)
23. Illinois Fighting Illini 15-5 (24)
22. Tennessee Volunteers 14-6 (18)
21. Texas Longhorns 16-5 (NR)
20 Alabama Crimson Tide 14-7 (NR)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 16-5 (23)
18. UConn Huskies 15-4 (20)
17. Ohio State Buckeyes 13-5 (16)
16. USC Trojans 18-3 (15)
15. Texas Tech Red Raiders 16-5 (13)
14. Providence Friars 18-2 (17)
13. Villanova Wildcats 16-5 (14)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 17-3 (11)
11. Michigan State Spartans 16-4 (10)
10. Kansas Jayhawks 17-3 (5)
9. Baylor Bears 18-3 (4)
8. Kentucky Wildcats 17-4 (12)
7. Duke Blue Devils 17-3 (9)
6. Houston Cougars 18-2 (T7)
5. Arizona Wildcats 17-2 (3)
4. UCLA Bruins 16-2 (T7)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 17-3 (6)
2. Gonzaga Bulldogs 17-2 (2)
1. Auburn Tigers 20-1 (1)
