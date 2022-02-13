AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 15
What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 15.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 15
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 15-9 (NR)
24. Arkansas Razorbacks 23-8 (NR)
23. Alabama Crimson Tide 26-9 (NR)
22. Wyoming Cowboys 18-3 (NR)
21. Murray State Racers 21-2 (23)
20. Texas Longhorns 18-7 (20)
19. Michigan State Spartans 18-6 (17)
18. Ohio State Buckeyes 15-6 (16)
17 Wisconsin Badgers 19-5 (14)
16. Tennessee Volunteers 18-6 (19)
15. Villanova Wildcats 19-6 (15)
14. UCLA Bruins 17-5 (12)
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 18-6 (13)
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders 19-6 (9)
11. Houston Cougars 20-4 (6)
10. USC Trojans 21-4 (21)
9. Providence Friars 21-2 (11)
8. Baylor Bears 21-4 (10)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 20-4 (8)
6. Duke Blue Devils 21-4 (7)
5. Purdue Boilermakers 22-4 (3)
4. Kentucky Wildcats 21-4 (5)
3. Arizona Wildcats 22-2 (4)
2. Auburn Tigers 23-2 (1)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 21-2 (2)
