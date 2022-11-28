AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 4

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 4

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 4

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (NR)

24. UCLA Bruins 5-2 (19)

23. TCU Horned Frogs 5-1 (NR)

22. Maryland Terrapins 6-0 (23)

21. Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 (15)

20. Michigan State Spartans 5-2 (12)

19. Illinois Fighting Illini 5-1 (16)

18. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (1)

17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-1 (NR)

16. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (18)

15. UConn Huskies 8-0 (20)

14. Arkansas Razorbacks 5-1 (9)

13. Auburn Tigers 7-0 (13)

12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-0 (11)

11. Creighton Bluejays 6-1 (10)

10. Duke Blue Devils 6-2 (8)

9. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-2 (6)

8. Purdue Boilermakers 6-0 (24)

7. Kansas Jayhawks 6-1 (3)

6. Tennessee Volunteers 5-1 (22)

5. Baylor Bears 5-1 (7)

4. Arizona Wildcats 6-0 (14)

3. Virginia Cavaliers 5-0 (5)

2. Texas Longhorns 5-0 (4)

1. Houston Cougars 6-0 (2)

