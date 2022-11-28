AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 4
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 4
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 4
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (NR)
24. UCLA Bruins 5-2 (19)
23. TCU Horned Frogs 5-1 (NR)
22. Maryland Terrapins 6-0 (23)
21. Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 (15)
20. Michigan State Spartans 5-2 (12)
19. Illinois Fighting Illini 5-1 (16)
18. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (1)
17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-1 (NR)
16. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (18)
15. UConn Huskies 8-0 (20)
14. Arkansas Razorbacks 5-1 (9)
13. Auburn Tigers 7-0 (13)
12. Indiana Hoosiers 6-0 (11)
11. Creighton Bluejays 6-1 (10)
– CFN College Football Rankings Week 14
10. Duke Blue Devils 6-2 (8)
9. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-2 (6)
8. Purdue Boilermakers 6-0 (24)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 6-1 (3)
6. Tennessee Volunteers 5-1 (22)
5. Baylor Bears 5-1 (7)
4. Arizona Wildcats 6-0 (14)
3. Virginia Cavaliers 5-0 (5)
2. Texas Longhorns 5-0 (4)
1. Houston Cougars 6-0 (2)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings