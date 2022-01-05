AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction
What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
AP Poll Prediction: 2021 Season Final
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the most recent rankings.
25. San Diego State Aztecs 12-2 (NR)
24. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-4 (17)
23. BYU Cougars 10-3 (14)
22. Oregon Ducks 10-4 (15)
21. Kentucky Wildcats 10-3 (25)
20. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-4 (22)
19. Utah State Aggies 11-3 (NR)
18. Clemson Tigers 10-3 (19)
17. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (18)
16. Houston Cougars 12-2 (21)
15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11-3 (20)
14. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 13-1 (16)
13. Ole Miss Rebels 10-3 (8)
12. Pitt Panthers 11-3 (13)
11. Utah Utes 10-4 (10)
10. Oklahoma Sooners 11-2 (14)
9. Michigan State Spartans 11-2 (11)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 (5)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-2 (9)
6. Baylor Bears 12-2 (7)
5. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-1 (4)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 (7)
3. Michigan Wolverines 12-2 (2)
1 or 2. Georgia Bulldogs 13-1 (3)
1 or 2. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-1 (1)
