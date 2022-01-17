AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 11
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college basketball rankings after Week 11.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
AP Poll Prediction: Week 11
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the most recent rankings.
25. UConn Huskies 11-4 (NR)
24. Colorado State Rams 13-1 (NR)
23. Tennessee Volunteers 10-4 (22)
22. Providence Friars 14-2 (23)
21. Texas Tech Red Raiders 11-3 (19)
20. USC Trojans 13-0 (5)
19. Xavier Musketeers 12-2 (17)
18. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-3 (16)
17. Iowa State Cyclones 13-2 (15)
16. Texas Longhorns 12-3 (21)
15. LSU Tigers 14-1 (12)
14. Illinois Fighting Illini 11-3 (25) 13-3
13. Kentucky Wildcats 12-3 (18)
12. Michigan State Spartans 13-2 (10) 14-3
11. Wisconsin Badgers 13-2 (13)
10. Villanova Wildcats 11-4 (14)
9. UCLA Bruins 10-1 (3)
8. Baylor Bears 15-0 (1)
7. Kansas Jayhawks 12-2 (9)
6. Houston Cougars 14-2 (11)
5. Arizona Wildcats 12-1 (6)
4. Duke Blue Devils 12-2 (8)
3. Purdue Boilermakers 13-2 (7)
2. Auburn Tigers 14-1 (4)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 12-2 (2)
