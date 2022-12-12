AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 6

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 6

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 6

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. UNLV Rebels 10-0 (NR)

24. Charleston Cougars 10-1 (NR)

23. Illinois Fighting Illini 7-3 (17)

22. Maryland Terrapins 8-0 (13)

21. Wisconsin Badgers 8-2 (NR)

20. Ohio State Buckeyes 7-2 (25)

19. TCU Horned Frogs 8-1 (24)

18. Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-0 (23)

17. Indiana Hoosiers 8-2 (14)

16. UCLA Bruins 8-2 (19)

15. Gonzaga Bulldogs 7-3 (18)

14. Kentucky Wildcats 7-2 (16)

13. Duke Blue Devils 10-2 (15)

12. Auburn Tigers 8-1 (11)

11. Baylor Bears 7-2 (12)

10. Arizona Wildcats 8-1 (10)

9. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-1 (9)

8. Houston Cougars 9-1 (1)

7. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 (8)

6. Texas Longhorns 7-1 (2)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (7)

4. Kansas Jayhawks 9-1 (6)

3. UConn Huskies 11-0 (5)

2. Purdue Boilermakers 10-0 (4)

1. Virginia Cavaliers 8-0 (3)

