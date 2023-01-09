AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 10

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 10

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 10

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Marquette Golden Eagles 13-4 (NR)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 12-3 (NR)

23. Providence Friars 14-3 (NR)

22. Missouri Tigers 13-2 (20)

21. TCU Horned Frogs 13-2 (17)

20. Auburn Tigers 12-3 (22)

19. Charleston Cougars 16-1 (23)

18. Duke Blue Devils 12-4 (16)

17. Xavier Musketeers 13-3 (18)

16. Wisconsin Badgers 11-3 (14)

15. Miami Hurricanes 13-2 (12)

14. Virginia Cavaliers 11-3 (11)

13. Iowa State Cyclones 12-2 (25)

12. Arkansas Razorbacks 12-3 (13)

11. Texas Longhorns 13-2 (6)

10. Kansas State Wildcats 14-1 (NR)

9. UCLA Bruins 14-2 (10)

8. Arizona Wildcats 14-2 (5)

7. Gonzaga Bulldogs 14-3 (9)

6. UConn Huskies 15-2 (4)

5. Tennessee Volunteers 13-2 (8)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-2 (7)

3. Houston Cougars 16-1 (2)

2. Purdue Boilermakers 15-1 (1)

1. Kansas Jayhawks 14-1 (3)

