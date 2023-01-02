AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9
What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 9
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 9
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Baylor Bears 10-3 (12)
24. Iowa State Cyclones 10-2 (NR)
23. Kentucky Wildcats 9-4 (19)
22. New Mexico Lobos 14-0 (T22)
21. Auburn Tigers 11-2 (20)
20. Indiana Hoosiers 10-3 (16)
19. Missouri Tigers 12-1 (NR)
18. Xavier Musketeers 12-3 (T22)
17. TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 (18)
16. Duke Blue Devils 11-3 (17)
15. Arkansas Razorbacks 11-2 (9)
14. LSU Tigers 12-1 (NR)
13. Wisconsin Badgers 10-2 (15)
12. Miami Hurricanes 13-1 (14)
11. Virginia Cavaliers 10-2 (13)
10. UCLA Bruins 13-2 (11)
9. Gonzaga Bulldogs 12-3 (10)
8. UConn Huskies 14-1 (2)
7. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (8)
6. Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (7)
5. Texas Longhorns 12-1 (6)
4. Arizona Wildcats 13-1 (5)
3. Kansas Jayhawks 12-1 (4)
2. Houston Cougars 14-1 (3)
1. Purdue Boilermakers 13-0 (1)
