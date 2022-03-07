AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18
What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 18.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it is released.
Here’s our best guess.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 18
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Iowa Hawkeyes 22-9 (24)
24. South Dakota State Jackrabbits 28-4 (NR)
23. Colorado State Rams 24-4 (NR)
22. Texas Longhorns 21-10 (21)
21. UConn Huskies 22-8 (18)
20. USC Trojans 25-6 (16)
19. Murray State Racers 30-2 (22)
18. Arkansas Razorbacks 24-7 (T14)
17. Houston Cougars 26-5 (T14)
16. Illinois Fighting Illini 22-8 (20)
15. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 (19)
14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 (12)
13. UCLA Bruins 23-6 (17)
12. Providence Friars 24-4 (9)
11. Purdue Boilermakers 25-6 (8)
10. Wisconsin Badgers 24-6 (10)
9. Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 (13)
8. Villanova Wildcats 23-7 (11)
7. Duke Blue Devils 26-5 (4)
6. Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 (6)
5. Kentucky Wildcats 25-6 1215 (7)
4. Auburn Tigers 27-4 (5)
3. Baylor Bears 26-5 (3)
2. Arizona Wildcats 28-3 (2)
1. Gonzaga Bulldogs 24-3 (1)
