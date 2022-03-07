AP Poll Top 25 Projection, College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 18

What will the latest 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 18.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it is released.

Here’s our best guess.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 18

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Iowa Hawkeyes 22-9 (24)

22. Texas Longhorns 21-10 (21)

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

21. UConn Huskies 22-8 (18)

18. Arkansas Razorbacks 24-7 (T14)

15. Saint Mary’s Gaels 24-6 (19)

14. Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-8 (12)

12. Providence Friars 24-4 (9)

– Coaches Poll Top 25 Prediction

9. Tennessee Volunteers 23-7 (13)

5. Kentucky Wildcats 25-6 1215 (7)

4. Auburn Tigers 27-4 (5)

AP Poll, All-Time College Football Rankings

Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s

1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s