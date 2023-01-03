AP Poll Top 25 Prediction, Final 2022 College Football Rankings Projection
What will the final college football AP Poll probably be after the 2022 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
AP Poll Prediction: Final 2022 Rankings Projection
This is NOT the actual 2022 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.
25 UTSA Roadrunners 11-3 (22)
24 Pitt Panthers 9-4 (NR)
23 Fresno State Bulldogs 10-4 (NR)
22 Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-4 (24)
21 Texas Longhorns 8-5 (21)
20 Troy Trojans 12-2 (23)
19 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-5 (20)
18 UCLA Bruins 9-4 (18)
17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-4 (19)
16 Oregon State Beavers 10-4 (17)
15 LSU Tigers 10-4 (16)
14 Oregon Ducks 10-3 (15)
13 Kansas State Wildcats 10-4 (11)
12 Florida State Seminoles 10-3 (13)
11 USC Trojans 11-3 (8)
10 Tulane Green Wave 12-2 (14)
9 Utah Utes 10-4 (7)
8 Washington Huskies 11-2 (12)
7 Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 (9)
6 Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 (6)
5 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 (5)
4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 (4)
3 Michigan Wolverines 13-1 (2)
1 or 2 TCU Horned Frogs 13-1 (3)
1 or 2 Georgia Bulldogs 14-0 (1)
