AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 18

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 18 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 18

Others Receiving Votes: Oral Roberts 54, Florida Atlantic 53, Utah State 32, Providence 26, Iowa State 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Toledo 10, Pittsburgh 10, Charleston 9, Michigan State 9, VCU 8, Boise State 7, Iowa 5, USC 5, Vanderbilt 3, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Missouri Tigers 23-8 (NR)

24 Creighton Bluejays 20-11 (NR)

23 Kentucky Wildcats 23-8 (23)

22 TCU Horned Frogs 20-11 (22)

21 Duke Blue Devils 23-8 (NR)

20 San Diego State Aztecs 24-6 (18)

19 Indiana Hoosiers 21-10 (15)

18 Texas A&M Aggies 23-8 (24)

17 Tennessee Volunteers 22-9 (12)

16 Saint Mary’s Gaels 25-6 (17)

15 Xavier Musketeers 23-8 (19)

14 Miami Hurricanes 24-6 (16)

13 Virginia Cavaliers 23-6 (13)

12 Kansas State Wildcats 22-7 (11)

11 UConn Huskies 24-7 (14)

10 Baylor Bears 22-9 (7)

9 Gonzaga Bulldogs 26-6 (10)

8 Arizona Wildcats 25-6 (8)

7 Texas Longhorns 23-6 (9)

6 Marquette Golden Eagles 25-6 (6)

5 Purdue Boilermakers 26-5 (5)

4 Alabama Crimson Tide 26-5 (2)

3 Kansas Jayhawks 25-6 (3)

2 UCLA Bruins 27-4 (4)

1 Houston Cougars 29-2 (1)

